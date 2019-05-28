Tyngsborough woman sentenced to 3 to 5 years for deadly 2017 OUI crash

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsborough woman who was drugged behind the wheel when she caused a deadly crash in Reading in 2017 will spend between three and five years behind bars after changing her plea to guilty.

Lynn DeWolfe will serve the sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and operating under the influence in connection with the crash that claimed the life of Christopher Wiesz.

DeWolfe tearfully admitted to the court that she had taken drugs before getting behind the wheel of her car that night. She was pulled over in Burlington just moments before the crash, but a state trooper did not take her into custody.

Weisz’s widow said she felt DeWolfe’s display of emotion was insincere.

“I think the tears are because she is going to prison,” Alexis Weisz said. “You know, she has walked around for the last 21 months with zero remorse.”

Weisz said she thought DeWolfe deserved a harsher punishment.

“It is not going to bring Chris back, no amount of time will,” she said, “I think the judge was thoughtful and kind so I am OK with it.”

An independent investigation has been launched to examine the details behind why the state trooper allowed DeWolfe to drive off despite being under the influence.

The results of that investigation have not been released.

“Clearly, there are two state troopers who did not do their job properly that day, that is the bottom line,” Weisz said. “Everybody makes mistakes, this one led to somebody’s death.”

In addition to her prison time, Dewolfe will also lose her license for 15 years and serve 10 years probation.

