WASHINGTON (CNN) – Some tickets to President Trump’s first State of the Union address have a typo, CNN reports. The tickets incorrectly invite guests to attend the “State of the Uniom.”

The tickets, issued by Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, are given out to spouses and guests of members of Congress, according to CNN. They grant access to the gallery.

It’s unclear how many of the tickets printed had typos. A source in the Sergeant at Arms office told CNN all affected tickets have been reprinted and are in the process of being distrusted.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he was “looking forward” to Tuesday’s “State of the Uniom.”

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

