Tyson Foods recalling 12 million pounds of chicken strips

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous pieces of metal, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The 11,829,517 million pounds of frozen strips impacted by the recall were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018, through March 8, 2019, and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package. The items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS says it received two consumer complaints about extraneous material in the chicken. FSIS is aware of six complaints involving pieces of metal with three people alleging oral injury.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers and to throw the products away immediately or return them for a refund.

