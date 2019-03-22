A popular dinner staple for many families is being recalled due to a possible metal contamination.

Tyson Foods announced the recall of 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products after the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says they received two consumer complaints of pieces of metal in their chicken.

The recalled items included 25-ounce bags and 20-pound cases of frozen buffalo-style chicken strips, along with 25-ounce bags of frozen crispy chicken strips, all with the “best if used by” date of Nov. 30.

There have been no reports of illness or injury related to this recall.

Consumers encouraged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

