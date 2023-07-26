BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WPTZ) — Tyson Foods is donating 40,000 pounds of meat to help Vermonters affected by recent flooding.

The Arkansas-based company will donate the food, which they said is equivalent to 160,000 servings, to the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro on Thursday, July 27.

Tyson is the world’s second-largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork.

The donation is the latest in a string of corporate donations to help Vermonters affected by catastrophic flood waters, including a recent donation of box fans and dehumidifiers from Amazon that were distributed by the Vermont National Guard earlier this month.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)