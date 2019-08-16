(WHDH) — Tyson Foods recalled nearly 40,000 pounds of Weaver frozen chicken patties that may contain extraneous materials.

The problem with the Weaver Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat was discovered due to consumer complaints, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The 39,078 pounds of impacted product, produced on Jan. 31, came in 26-ounce resealable plastic bags with a best buy date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Anyone with recalled chicken patties is asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)