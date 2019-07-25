U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage to Cape Cod tornado victims

U-Haul Company of Southern Massachusetts & Cape Cod is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents on Cape Cod who were impacted by Tuesday’s tornado. (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - U-Haul says it is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents on Cape Cod who were impacted by Tuesday’s tornadoes that ripped through Barnstable County.

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark after the rare EF-1 tornadoes uprooted trees, snapped utility poles, and damaged dozens of homes and businesses.

“The storm came in very quickly and caught many residents off guard,” said Stoyan Kovachev, U-Haul Company of Southern Massachusetts & Cape Cod president. “U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process. We’re proud to be part of this community.”

Residents seeking more information about the 30 days of free disaster relief assistance should contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyannis at 508-771-9767.

