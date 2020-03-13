U-Haul offering free storage for college students forced off campus by coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - U-Haul says it is offering free storage for college students who have been forced out of their college campuses by the coronavirus outbreak.

The moving and storage company is giving students 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul facilities to help with the unforeseen schedule changes at their universities, according to U-Haul President John Taylor.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” Taylor said in a news release. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The free month applies to new customers with college IDs.

