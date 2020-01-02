U-Haul to implement nicotine-free hiring policy in Massachusetts, other states

U-Haul International will soon be the first major company in its field to decline job applicants who are nicotine users.

The nicotine-free hiring policy will go into effect in 21 states, including Massachusetts, on Feb. 1.

In a statement, the company said the policy “furthers the progression of U-Haul to establish one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the U.S. and Canada.”

U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez said in a statement, “We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members. Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

Other states where the policy will be enacted are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Individuals seeking U-Haul jobs in the aforementioned 21 states will see statements regarding the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications, and will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered.

