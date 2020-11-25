U of Vermont Medical Center continuing cyber-attack recovery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont Medical Center is continuing to recover from the cyber attack late last month that crippled access to electronic records at the Burlington hospital.

On Tuesday, the hospital said it had successfully restored access to its main electronic records system.

The restoration includes inpatient and ambulatory sites at the UVM Medical Center and ambulatory clinics at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York.

But the hospital’s information technology experts are still working to restore access to sites used by the public. The hospital says it will be some time before the systems are fully restored.

The Oct. 28 attack disrupted services at the UVM Medical Center and affiliated facilities.

Schedules were scrambled and many procedures, including some cancer treatments, were delayed.

Hospital officials say they don’t believe any personal information about patients was compromised.

The same day UVM Medical Center was attacked the FBI and two federal agencies warned that they had “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)