U.S. Attorney: NH man lied about role in Rwandan genocide to get citizenship

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for unlawfully procuring citizenship in the United States by providing false information about his participation in the Rwandan genocide, authorities announced.

Idrissa Gasana, 53, of Manchester, allegedly provided false and fraudulent information about material facts on his application for naturalization as an American citizen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

One of the documents Gasana is alleged to have falsified is a “Questionnaire for Rwandan Visa Applicants,” which seeks to determine whether those seeking refugee status in the United States participated in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The indictment alleges that at the time of his naturalization, Gasana was an inadmissible alien because he had participated in the genocide.

Gasana is being held behind bars pending a detention hearing on Feb. 11.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)