U.S. Attorney: Self-proclaimed ‘anarchist’ found with Molotov cocktail at Worcester protest

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested and charged Wednesday with civil disorder and possession of a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Vincent Eovacious, 18, allegedly attempted to obstruct or interfere with officers responding to the violent demonstration in Worcester on June 1, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Eovacious was arrested after being released on bond following state charges, including possession of an incendiary device. He will appear in federal court in Worcester Thursday.

“The right to protest is not the right to hurt police officers and destroy property,” said Lelling. “According to the complaint, this self-proclaimed anarchist built Molotov cocktails – homemade firebombs – to use during a demonstration honoring George Floyd. We will aggressively prosecute anyone who pursues violence under cover of peaceful protest.”

Crowds gathered at various locations in Worcester to protest the recent death of George Floyd, including South Main Street.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., a large crowd blocked traffic and began throwing objects in the direction of the police, according to charging documents.

As officers on scene gathered into a line formation, one officer said they observed a man dressed in a trench coat standing on top of a building at 848 Main Street which is clearly marked, “No Trespassing.”

The man, later identified as Eovacious, allegedly yelled for the crowd below to kill the police and paced back and forth on the rooftop.

The officer then said they observed Eovacious remove from a bottle from his satchel that appeared to contained liquid and attempt to insert a rag into the bottle while holding a silver object that the officer believed to be a lighter.

Officers later observed Eovacious walking in the area of May and Main Streets, still carrying the satchel, and stopped him.

According to court documents, officers searched the satchel and recovered three clear glass bottles with a slightly yellow liquid that smelled of gasoline, five white rags, one green lighter and one silver lighter.

Eovacious stated that the liquid in the glass bottles was gasoline and that he was “with the anarchist group” and was “waiting for an opportunity.”

“As alleged, the danger posed by Vincent Eovacious in this case was very real. The apparent intent to hurl Molotov cocktails at police officers who are risking their lives to protect the Constitutional rights of protesters and the safety of us all is utterly reprehensible,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

