U.S. attorney: Vermont seeing disturbing trend of meth sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeing increasing amounts of the drug methamphetamine in the state, the U.S. attorney says.

Hamza Sharifshoble was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug, federal prosecutors said.

The Vermont Drug Task Force started investigating the distribution of meth in the Chittenden County area in April 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The task force and Homeland Security Investigations arranged purchases of the drug from two of Sharifshoble’s co-defendants and later from Sharifshoble himself, prosecutor said.

Sharifshoble conspired to distribute over 90 grams of high-purity methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

“We are seeing the disturbing trend of increasing amounts of pure methamphetamine in Vermont,” U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said in a written statement. “This case reflects our determination and ongoing efforts to keep this highly addictive and potentially deadly substance out of Vermont and to punish those who profit from dealing it.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)