GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing vessel after an emergency radio beacon was activated Friday morning off the coast of Cape Ann.

Officials say around 6:50 a.m., an emergency alert was registered to a 72-foot long fishing vessel called Lily Jean. Officials do not know the amount of people aboard the vessel.

Rescue crews found debris near where the emergency alert was activated and one unresponsive body was recovered from the water.

Officials say a life raft from the vessel was found but wasn’t occupied.

