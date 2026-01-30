GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing vessel after an emergency radio beacon was activated Friday morning off the coast of Cape Ann in Gloucester.

Officials say around 6:50 a.m., an emergency alert was registered to a 72-foot long fishing vessel called the Lily Jean. Officials do not know the amount of people aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard said it tried to make contact with the vessel but received no response.

Rescue crews including a helicopter and several boats found one unresponsive person, debris near where the emergency alert was activated, and one unoccupied life raft from the vessel.

The person was brought back to land at approximately 3 p.m. and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The local fishing community hit hard by this situation.

“The skipper of this vessel is well-known to all of us. He’s one of the kindest, nicest individuals on the face of this earth. He’s very skilled, his family comes from a tradition of fishing and he is one of those in this sport that is considered among the best,” said State Senator Bruce Tarr, 1st Essex and Middlesex District.

“As a commerical fisherman, we share a brotherhood out there that’s hard for some people to understand,” said Al Cottone, part of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission. “This one’s very personal to me.”

Authorities have not yet released that person’s identity.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

