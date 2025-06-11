EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a 30 foot fishing boat they say is two days overdue off the Cape, officials say.

The boat, known as “F/V Seahorse” has a mermaid on the bow and “Seahorse” painted on the stern in rough lettering, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information about the boat’s whereabouts is asked to call Sector Southeastern New England Command Center at (866) 819-9128.

