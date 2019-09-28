U.S. Coast Guard searching for person overboard in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other first responders are searching for a person who fell in the water from a boat collision off the coast of Fall River on Saturday, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to an area off the coast of Spar Island Saturday evening for reports a person who went overboard after a boat collision, according to the Coast Guard.

One person was rescued, but another was missing, according to the Coast Guard.

Both air- and water-based crews were searching for the person.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday that person is still missing, the USCG said.

No other information was immediately available.

#Update #FallRiver boat collision, one person remains missing. @USCGNortheast Station Castle Hill, Fall River Harbormaster, @MAEnviroPolice, and local divers are continuing the search this morning. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2019

#Update One person was rescued from the Spar Island, #FallRiver boat collision, one person remains missing. @USCGNortheast Station Castle Hill and local agencies will search through the night. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2019

