PITTSBURGH (WHDH) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards coming into the country.

CBP officers in Pittsburgh seized the second of two shipments of counterfeit cards sent over from China on Sept. 7, authorities announced Wednesday.

This shipment contained 50 fake cards, while the first parcel intercepted on Aug. 24 contained 20 fake cards, CBP said.

The cards reportedly presented a low-quality appearance and had been imported by a consignee who is not from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or a certified medical entity.

“Coronavirus and its variants continues to pose a serious health and safety threat to American citizens, and so do unscrupulous vendors who peddle counterfeit COVID vaccination cards,” said William Fitting, CBP’s Port Director in Pittsburgh. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to intercept counterfeit goods, such as these fake vaccine cards, that threaten our nation, our people and our economy.”

CBP officers in Chicago, Memphis, and Anchorage, Alaska have seized more than 6,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards.

An investigation remains ongoing.

