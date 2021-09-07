BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston schools are holding vaccine clinics at several schools in preparation for classes to resume Thursday, and will also be requiring students to wear masks as they return.

While masks are not federally mandated, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said they are crucial to having in-person learning.

“As soon as we’re able to remove the mask, believe me, I want them off, too. But right now is not the time to take them off yet,” Cardona said. “Disrupted learning or being forced to learn from home is worse. And children are fine.”

