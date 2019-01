There’s a massive surplus of cheese in the U.S.

Currently, more than a billion pounds of cheese sits in cold storage across the country.

It’s the largest surplus the nation has seen since officials began keeping records a century ago.

Officials say dairy farms are producing a lot of milk and domestic demand for that milk is changing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)