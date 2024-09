BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said they’ve tracked down the man responsible for a series of armed robberies in Roxbury.

Edwin Santo, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said Santo stole gold chains from multiple people over the age of 60.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

