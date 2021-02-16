U.S. Marshals increase reward to $10K for info on person of interest in Yale murder

U.S. Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of a Massachusetts man named as a-person-of-interest in the murder of a Yale student.

Marshals initially offered a reward of $5,000 for information about Qinxuan Pan, 29, who is being sought for questioning in the killing of student Kevin Jiang, 26, in New Haven on Feb. 6. Jiang was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car and police are investigating whether the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

Pan is described as a 6-foot Asian male weighing 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair who was last seen in the Duluth and Brookhaven areas of Georgia. He is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, officials said. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

