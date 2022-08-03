BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man in New England who has ties throughout New England and are offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest.

Peter M. Curtis, 34, is being sought on arrest warrants for kidnapping, criminal threats with a dangerous weapon and probation violations on a prior narcotics conviction. The Marshals said Curtis has also been involved in recent high-speed pursuits and has a history of arrests including assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, and trafficking prison contraband.

Curtis is described as 5′ 9″ and 210 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has four tattoos, including the word “Jave” on his chest.

Curtis has ties to southeastern New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts and the Portland, Maine areas. The Marshals are warning that Curtis should be considered armed and dangerous, and ask that people do not attempt to apprehend him. Report any information to the nearest USMS Office, or call 603-225-1632, call 1-877-WANTED-2.

