NEW YORK (WHDH) - U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman in connection with the murder of an elite Vermont cyclist.

Authorities said that Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was dropped off at an airport in New Jersey the day after police in Texas received a warrant for her arrest. Surveillance footage shows her in an Austin, Texas airport four days before she arrived in New Jersey. U.S. Marshals said she flew from Texas to New York on May 14.

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, was shot and killed at a house in Austin on May 11. The Vermont native was there preparing for a race.

The Associated Press previously reported that Wilson had a brief romantic involvement with Armstrong’s longtime partner while the couple was on a break.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)