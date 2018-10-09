US Marshals Service: 123 missing children recovered in sex trafficking sting

(WHDH) — A recent sex trafficking sweep led by the U.S. Marshals Service recovered more than 100 children who had previously been reported missing, officials said.

The one-day initiative known as Operation MISafeKid, which took place on Sept. 26 in Michigan’s Wayne County, focused on finding missing children from the area with an emphasis on locating victims of sex trafficking.

Out of 301 files of missing children, 123 were identified and recovered safely during the operation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing, officials said.

Three cases were said to be identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and one homeless teen was taken in for care after it was discovered that he had not eaten in three days.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the children who have not been located.

