BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen PGA tour players will tee up for their first day of practice rounds at Brookline’s Country Club Monday as they prepare for the U.S. Open.

The club is one of the oldest in the country and hosted its first U.S. Open in 1913.

This year’s contest begins on June 16.

