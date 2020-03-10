Uber adds text to 911 feature for Mass. riders and drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber is adding a text 911 feature to its app in Massachusetts for riders and drivers who can’t call, the company said.

The feature will put trip details, locations and vehicle information into a text that is sent to 911 dispatchers.

Riders and drivers can include additional information as well, and dispatchers will be able text back.

Text to 911 is only available in certain locations, and if it is not available users will be told the message did not go through.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)