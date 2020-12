The CEO of Uber is asking governors to give drivers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said drivers and delivery people should be included in the early phases of each state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Khosrowshahi said drivers are transporting health care workers and food during the pandemic.

