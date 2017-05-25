Uber dashcam leads police to arrest suspects in N.H. bar brawl

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police said an Uber driver’s dashcam video led them to make several arrests in connection with a brawl outside a hookah lounge in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The fight happened at the Fire and Ice Hookah and Cigar Lounge last month. Police said the Uber driver, whose dashcam recorded people fighting, called 911. Officers broke up the crowd and two people were arrested.

Police said the video also helped them late arrest three employees from Fire and Ice. They will face felony riot charges and one will face additional charges for assault and criminal threatening. A fourth suspect has not yet been arrested.

Police said employees helped with the investigation and watched the video to help identify the people involved.

Fire and Ice remains closed after the fight.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)