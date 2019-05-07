Uber driver accused of raping passenger in Wrentham to be arraigned

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of raping a woman he drove to Wrentham is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday.

Melvin Guerrero-Encarna, 33, of Lynn, is scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on a rape charge, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

The alleged victim told police she requested an Uber about 2:20 a.m. on April 29 after attending a function in Franklin and that Guerrero-Encarna drove her to a quiet road in Wrentham and sexually assaulted her.

Guerrero-Encarna was arrested by Lynn police and ordered held without bail pending his arraignment.

In a message, McGrath said, “We recommend the public exercise caution when utilizing any ride services, especially where unmarked and inconspicuous vehicles are involved. Unmarked vehicles of this type blend easily with their surrounding, unlike marked taxi cabs and buses that stand out. The safest practice, especially for women, is to ride in groups and to review the safety protocols in place by the ride service.”

