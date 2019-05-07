Uber driver accused of raping passenger on quiet road in Wrentham held without bail

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of raping a woman he picked up at a party in Franklin and drove to Wrentham last week has been ordered held without bail.

Melvin Guerrero-Encarna, 33, of Lynn, was arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court on a rape charge.

The alleged victim told police she requested an Uber about 2:20 a.m. on April 29 after attending a function in Franklin and that Guerrero-Encarna drove her to a quiet road in Wrentham and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told officers that she apologized to Guerrero-Encarna when she got into the car because it was a short ride and she was drunk, according to a police report.

Before arriving at her friend’s home in Wrentham, the driver allegedly climbed into the back seat and “forced himself on her” for about an hour.

Upon arriving at her friend’s home, the victim allegedly said, “I think I just had sex with my Uber driver.”

While speaking with officers, police say the woman complained of soreness from bruises on her arms, legs, and back, but she also explained that “she could not remember either way whether or not she told him [Guerrero-Encarna] to stop.”

Guerrero-Encarna was later arrested by police in Lynn.

In a message, McGrath said, “We recommend the public exercise caution when utilizing any ride services, especially where unmarked and inconspicuous vehicles are involved. Unmarked vehicles of this type blend easily with their surrounding, unlike marked taxi cabs and buses that stand out. The safest practice, especially for women, is to ride in groups and to review the safety protocols in place by the ride service.”

Guerrero-Encarna attorney says his client is the victim because he is being falsely accused.

“There was no assault here. I think that the facts will bear out that there’s a predator in this case and it’s not the man that’s behind bars,” Robert Carmel-Montes told reporters prior to Guerrero-Encarna’s arraignment.

Carmel-Montes says his client has completed more than 13,000 trips without any issues and that the victim offered up her telephone number with intent to see the suspect again.

In a statement, Uber called the alleged incident “very upsetting” and said the driver has since been removed from their app.

Guerrero-Encarna is due back in court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)