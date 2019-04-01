Uber driver accused of raping woman in Boston set to face a judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver facing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer is set to appear in court Monday after he allegedly raped a woman in Boston over the weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a woman who had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver on Storrow Drive near the Hatch Memorial Shell around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday arrested Ugandan citizen Daudah Mayanja, 37, according to state police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment as troopers collected evidence for analysis.

Mayanja, who faces two counts of rape, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

College students who use ridesharing applications say the alleged attack is alarming.

“It’s frightening because we take Ubers, you know, once or twice a week, so to think that could happen to anybody is very nerve-wracking,” Maria Evans said.

Uber told 7News in a statement, “What’s been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

Advocates for stricter regulations of ridesharing companies say more needs to be done to protect riders.

“We think they need to do more from a compliance perspective to help guarantee that women will be safe and that they have the proper care protocols in that company,” said Scott Solombrino, a spokesperson for Ride Safe Massachusetts.

In the meantime, those who use the applications plan on being extra aware when snagging a ride.

“I feel like I will be even more careful than I already am, just always telling people where I am going, and texting people when I get into my Ubers now,” Evans said.

