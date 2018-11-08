Uber driver accused of raping woman on way home from Boston bar held on $10K bail

BOSTON (WHDH) – An Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger in Dorchester after she left her birthday party at Faneuil Hall has been ordered held on $10,000 cash bail.

Michael Squadrito, 40, of Everett, pleaded not guilty to a rape charge during his arraignment in Dorchester District Court on Wednesday.

The victim told police that she was at the Wild Rover celebrating her birthday with friends when she called Uber for a ride home early Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

Squadrito then allegedly drove her to a location in Dorchester, pulled over on a one-way street, exited the vehicle, entered the back seat and sexually assaulted her.

“She remembered the suspect getting on top of her and seeing her jeans and underwear pulled all the way down to her ankles, and remembered the suspect feeling heavy on top of her,” prosecutor Darcy Carey said.

The victim told police that she did not remember many details because she had been drinking, court documents indicated.

After leaving the vehicle, the victim said her mother picked her up and took her to a Boston hospital, where she reported the alleged assault.

Squadrito told police that a video camera inside his vehicle would prove that the victim gave consent but a review of the footage found no evidence to back up his claim, investigators said.

He has since been fired by Uber.

In a statement, an Uber spokesman said, “What’s been reported is deeply disturbing and our thoughts are with the rider during this difficult time. The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

