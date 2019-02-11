Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Ashland denies accusations

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Ashland has pleaded not guilty to offering her cash in exchange for sexual favors.

Jose Arevalos-Avalos, 37, of Holliston, was arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery and attempting to pay for sexual conduct stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a woman he picked up around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Uber driver accused of assaulting a woman he picked up denies the allegations against him. Ordered to stay away from the woman. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 11, 2019

Investigators say Arevalos-Avalos offered the victim $100 for sex and assaulted her when she refused.

He also reportedly gave his phone number to the woman as she got out of the car and asked her to call him.

Arevalos-Avalos was arrested at his apartment on North Mill Street just before 11 p.m.

Uber released a statement, saying, “This is deeply upsetting and has no place on the Uber app. The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we are working with police to support their investigation.”

Arevalos-Avalos has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

He was released on $3,000 bail and is due back in court in March.

