Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Boston has been arrested on two counts of rape, police said.

Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham is being held on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators say they received a report just after 1 a.m. that a woman had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver on Storrow Drive near the Hatch Memorial Shell.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

