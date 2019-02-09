Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting woman on way to work in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was on her way to work in Ashland, has been placed under arrest, police say.

Jose Arevalos-Avalos, 37, of Holliston is being held pending his arraignment after he allegedly offered the victim $100 for sex and assaulted her when she refused, according to Ashland police.

The victim told police she had called an Uber to work around 3:30 p.m. Friday when the suspect, driving a gray Toyota Corolla took the call.

Following the incident, the victim told police that Arevalos-Avalos gave her his phone number as she was getting out of his vehicle.

Arevalos-Avalos was arrested at his apartment on North Mill Street just before 11 p.m.

He is facing charges of indecent assault and battery and attempting to pay for sexual conduct.

He is due to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Monday,

