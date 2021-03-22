Uber driver accused of trapping woman inside car in Brighton charged with kidnapping, released on personal recognizance

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver was arraigned on a kidnapping charge Monday after police say he trapped a woman inside his car by putting on the child safety locks before climbing into the backseat while laughing periodically in Brighton.

Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton, was released on personal recognizance and order to stay away from the victim following his arraignment in Brighton District Court.

A woman told officers that she had requested a ride via a common online ridesharing service in the area of 1139 Commonwealth Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and that when she got into the vehicle, driven by Essalak, she noted that he was behaving strangely, according to Boston police.

She asked Essalak to let her out of the vehicle but when he stopped the car, she discovered that the child safety locks had been enabled on both rear doors, making her exit impossible and trapping her inside, police said.

She began to scream and bang on the glass in an attempt to draw attention all while Essalak allegedly began to climb into the rear passenger area while laughing periodically.

The victim was able to quickly slide around Essalak and into the driver’s seat, at which time she was able to unlock the door and exit the vehicle, making her way to safety, police said.

Essalak was arrested in Acton Saturday in the area of 7323 Avalon Drive on an outstanding warrant out of Boston Municipal Court.

Uber released a statement following the arrest that read, “What’s been reported is horrifying and something no one should have to go through. As soon as we became aware, we immediately removed this driver’s access to Uber. We appreciate Acton Police Department’s quick actions that helped lead to an arrest in this case.”

