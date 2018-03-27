Uber driver attempts to drive down stairs in San Francisco, gets stuck

SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — An Uber driver in northern California definitely made a wrong turn.

KRON reports the driver attempted to drive down a pedestrian staircase outside a Safeway supermarket in San Francisco when the vehicle got stuck.

Two passengers were reportedly in the car at the time of the accident but no one was injured.

The driver told Business Insider that Uber’s GPS app instructed him to drive down the stairs.

A police spokeperson told KRON that it appeared to be a “freak accident.”

