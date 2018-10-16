Uber driver charged with kidnapping New York woman

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City Uber driver kidnapped a woman who fell asleep in his vehicle, groped her then left her on the side of a highway in Connecticut.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Tuesday against Harbir Parmar. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The FBI says Parmar picked the woman up in Manhattan Feb. 21 for a ride to her home in White Plains, New York.

Prosecutors say that after she fell asleep, Parmar changed her destination to an address in Massachusetts.

The FBI says the woman awoke to find Parmar touching her breast.

The complaint says Parmar left the woman on the side of Interstate 95 in Branford, Connecticut, an hour’s drive from her home.

Uber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

