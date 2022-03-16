BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver is speaking out after his car was stolen and thieves crashed it into the Chanel store in Boston.

Amir Forghany has been an Uber Eats driver for more than two years and he says he has completed more than 10,000 deliveries. But, last Thursday, his only method of transportation was taken from him.

“This particular McDonald’s that I’ve been going to, I always leave my car on, it’s no problem,” he explained. But when he got back to the car, it was gone. “At first, I said, ‘This can’t be happening.’ I’m going around and around, then I felt like violated.”

Police found the stolen car early Friday morning. Investigators say the thieves drove the stolen Nissan Altima into the Chanel store on Newbury Street and grabbed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise before taking off in another car.

Forghany said he was at a complete loss for words.

“These people have no conscience, they’re just in there for themselves and it stands as it is,” he said.

Though he is now without a car and job, Forghany said he is grateful for the help he has been getting from strangers through a GoFundMe created to get him back on his feet.

“I just have to be careful next time, you know? And I will,” he said. “When I get another car, I’ll be fully insured and not leave the car on. I don’t care where I am.”

