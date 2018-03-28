Uber driver testifies at trial of BPD officer accused of assaulting him

BOSTON (WHDH) — An Uber driver who was allegedly attacked by an off-duty Boston police officer in 2015 testified Wednesday at the officer’s trial about what he said happened.

Luis Blanco said he picked up off-duty officer Michael Doherty and a friend and that the two appeared drunk. After dropping off the friend, Blanco said he headed to South Boston to drop off Doherty. He said the GPS took him somewhere that Doherty claimed was not his destination and he grew angry, ordering Blanco to drive.

A few blocks later, Blanco said Doherty threatened to kill him and then started yelling racial slurs at him. He then allegedly attacked Blanco.

“He started throwing punches, grabbing my ear and my face, trying to the grab the front of my face from behind, hooking me,” Blanco testified.

Blanco said he was able to get out of the car, where Doherty kept attacking him. A passerby managed to break up the fight but Blanco said Doherty drove off with his car. He got into the other driver’s car and they managed to stop him by the time police arrived. Blanco said Doherty tried to run off when police showed up.

Doherty’s attorneys deny all allegations.

