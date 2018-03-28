Uber driver who followed state Sen. Brady before OUI arrest speaks with 7News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Uber driver who said he saw state Sen. Michael Brady (D-Brockton) driving eratically spoke to 7News about why chose to follow him.

Karl Ulett said he was driving on Route 3 in Braintree early Saturday morning when he saw Brady swerving on the road.

“I passed him and something didn’t feel right,” said Ulett.

Ulett said he was concerned for the safety of Brady and the other drivers on the road, so he followed him and took down the license plate number while he called 911. He said he followed Brady for about 15 minutes before police pulled the senator over.

“I feel good about it. No matter who it was or who he is, he’s home. That’s the most important part,” said Ulett.

Police said Brady failed several sobriety tests and was charged with OUI. He pleaded not guilty and said Wednesday he will be seeking professional treatment for alcohol use. Brady is due back in court next month.

