Uber incentivizes drivers to switch to electric vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is offering incentives to drivers to transition to cleaner vehicles while acknowledging that emissions from its rides have risen in recent years.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant says a ride in one of its vehicles is 41% more carbon-intensive than taking a trip in a personal car with others.

Uber said all its rides will be in electric vehicles by 2030 in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

It plans to be a fully zero-emissions platform by 2040. It’s spending $800 million in five years to help riders make the transition.

