BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber launched a new feature Monday that integrates all MBTA public transportation information into its app.

This gives people real time information on the most cost-effective and efficient options when traveling around Boston and the surrounding areas.

Once a rider enters their destination, they will see “Transit” next to other available transportation options. Once selected, they can view available transit routes, along with real-time departure and arrival times. An upfront price of all options is also available.

“As part of our vision to become a one stop transportation platform, we are excited to give our riders in Boston a seamless way to access mass transit right from their app,” said David Reich, Uber’s Head of Transit. “We know that Uber and the cities in which we operate share many of the same goals: reducing congestion, expanding access to transportation and tackling air pollution, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the MBTA and MassDOT to achieve those goals.”

The launch makes Boston only the second city in the United States with transit integration.

