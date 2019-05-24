QUEENSLAND, Australia (WHDH) — Uber is taking their transportation options to the next level by offering up rides to the Great Barrier Reef in what they call the “world’s first rideshare submarine.”

From May 27 to June 18, riders will be able to travel to the world’s largest coral reef system by ordering a scUber through the Uber app.

To order the roughly $2,000 scUber, the rider must be in select Queensland cities; however, people can enter to win the once-in-a-lifetime trip for free.

Along with the ride to the reef, the prize package includes return airfares and transfers, five nights luxury accommodation at Riley — a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, world-heritage listed Daintree Rainforest Tour, and $250 AUD Uber credit for use in the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Uber says they will be donating $100,000 to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to help support their reef conservation programs and will also be donating the equivalent value of every scUber ride taken.

