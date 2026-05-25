BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts have officially unionized. The App Driver’s Union (ADU) will become the first certified union for rideshare drivers in the country.

The ADU will represent over 70,000 rideshare drivers in Massachusetts. Hundreds of drivers will be at the State House with Governor Maura Healey on Tuesday to celebrate.

Lyft released a statement, saying in part, “As this new process moves forward, we’re committed to engaging in good faith. Lyft does well when drivers do well, and we’ll stay focused on helping drivers succeed while keeping rideshare affordable and dependable for everyone who counts on it.”

Uber also released a statement, saying, “We will ensure that driver flexibility and hard-won benefits remain the foundation of our progress, while upholding the highest standards of safety, data security, transparency, and public accountability.”

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