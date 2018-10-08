(WHDH) — Uber and Lyft are offering a unique service this upcoming Election Day.

The ride-share apps announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Nov. 6.

Lyft made the announcement back in August, while Uber released its statement last week.

Lyft is working with Vote.org and Turbo Vote to provide users with discounted rides and is partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Vote Latino.

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide similar options for riders.

Uber will also offer a “Get o the Polls Button” the day of to help voters quickly find their polling place.

