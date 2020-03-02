Uber, Lyft tell drivers to clean cars to prevent coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are urging drivers to take extra care in cleaning their cars as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Drivers at Logan Airport were wiping down their door handles and seat belts on Monday.

“I sanitize myself, sanitize the car whenever I can,” said Elmaati Hachani, who said he wipes his car down every three to four hours.

Both companies have sent cleaning notifications to their drivers. In part of its message, Lyft said to wipe down surfaces that riders frequently touch and Uber told drivers to wash their hands and to stay at home if they feel sick.

