Uber now allowing Bostonians to ride with their pets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber has launched a new in-app option that allows Bostonians to bring their pets along for the ride.

Riders in Boston can now select Uber Pet and pay a $6 surcharge to have peace of mind when they bring a non-service animal on their trip.

“It used to be that riding with a non-service animal pet was somewhat unpredictable for riders and drivers,” Uber said in a news release. “Drivers might have allergies or other reasons for not wanting to take pets, and this product ensures riders are matched with pet-friendly drivers.”

Uber says the new Pet feature will make it easy for riders to easily communicate their preference of bringing an animal onboard to drivers.

Drivers who agree to pick up riders with pets will receive a significant portion of the surcharge, on top of their base fare earnings, according to the rideshare company.

Drivers that opt-out of Uber Pet are still required to accept service animals on trips.

Uber says the option is also available in surrounding suburbs.

