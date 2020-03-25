Uber offering free meals and discounted rides for healthcare workers in 5 states, including Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber says it is now offering free meals and discounted rides to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a $2 million partnership with health care union 1199SEIU, Uber will be stepping up to assist healthcare workers in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida, according to USA Today.

In an effort to help nurses and doctors who have been struggling with long hours and stressful shifts, Uber is making 25,000 free meal codes available in the five states, in addition to 20 percent off rides to and from healthcare facilities.

1199SEIU represents over 450,000 first responders across the United States.

”Each and every day 1199SEIU members put aside their own fears and go to work on the front lines, helping to save lives in the face of a global pandemic,” union president George Gresham told the news outlet.

Starbucks says it is giving away free coffee to medical workers and first responders during the pandemic.

